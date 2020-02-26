Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Records pair of helpers

Barrie posted an assist at even strength and on the power play along with a plus-1 rating, two hits, one shot and one block in a 4-3 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old went four straight games without a point in the middle of the month, and now he has four assists in the last two games. He's not scoring as much because of a drop in shooting percentage, but Barrie's bread and butter has always been helpers, and he's still racking those up regularly. He already has his sixth straight season with 30 assists, and he needs eight more in the last 18 games to reach the 40-assist plateau for the third straight campaign. Barrie has five goals and 37 points with a minus-7 rating in 64 games this season.