Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Showers net in loss

Barrie fired six shots on net and went minus-1 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

The Maple Leafs struggled immensely in the Eastern Conference clash, but Barrie still managed to generate fantasy value off of his shot volume. The 28-year-old Barrie has enjoyed an increase of two minutes of ice time per game with Morgan Rielly (foot) out of the lineup, but he's only seen a marginal uptick in production with 0.60 points per game compared to 0.52 with Rielly in the fold.