Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Suffers scare but returns
Barrie picked up two assists Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Carolina.
Barrie gutted out the game after taking a hard hit into the end boards in the first. He missed most of that period and the injury looked bad. But he returned and played hard. There are lots of rumors circulating that Barrie could get traded -- he just hasn't been a fit in Toronto. But a serious injury could derail that option. The points are his first in five games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Showers net in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Earns assist Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Giant leap since coaching change•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Fills stat sheet•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Good to go•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.