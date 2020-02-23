Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Suffers scare but returns

Barrie picked up two assists Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Carolina.

Barrie gutted out the game after taking a hard hit into the end boards in the first. He missed most of that period and the injury looked bad. But he returned and played hard. There are lots of rumors circulating that Barrie could get traded -- he just hasn't been a fit in Toronto. But a serious injury could derail that option. The points are his first in five games.