Play

Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Third, two-point game in four

Barrie delivered two more assists in a 4-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

That makes three, two-helper games in his last four outings. Barrie often takes a bad rap because of his perceived shortcomings in his own zone. But he's showing real leadership among the Leafs' current crew of AHL defenders. Keep him rolling right now. Bad rap aside, six points in four games is fantasy gold.

More News
Our Latest Stories