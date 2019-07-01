Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Traded to Toronto

Barrie was traded to Toronto along with Alex Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round selection Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

In addition, Colorado will retain half of Barrie's $5.5 million cap hit this season. The 27-year-old blueliner is coming off a career-high 59-point campaign last season. He should see plenty of power-play time and eat up minutes as a top-four defenseman in Toronto. Barrie will be an unrestricted free agent next season.