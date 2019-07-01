Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Traded to Toronto
Barrie was traded to Toronto along with Alex Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round selection Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
In addition, Colorado will retain half of Barrie's $5.5 million cap hit this season. The 27-year-old blueliner is coming off a career-high 59-point campaign last season. He should see plenty of power-play time and eat up minutes as a top-four defenseman in Toronto. Barrie will be an unrestricted free agent next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...