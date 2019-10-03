Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Two assists in Leafs debut

Barrie collected a pair of assists and led all defensemen with six shots on goal in Toronto's season-opening 5-3 win over the Senators on Wednesday.

Making his Toronto debut, Barrie set up a Trevor Moore goal in the second period and assisted on Ilya Mikheyev's game-winner in the third period. Barrie, who was acquired via trade from Colorado in July, has eclipsed the 50-point plateau in three of the last five seasons and could see that production spike even more in Toronto.