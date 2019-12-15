Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Won't return Saturday
Barrie (ankle) left Saturday's contest in Edmonton and will not return.
Barrie blocked a shot off his leg and was in some noticeable pain afterward. An update on the 28-year-old status will be available before Tuesday's game against the Sabres.
