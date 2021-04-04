Vehvilainen has been added to Toronto's active roster ahead of Sunday's game versus the Flames, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Vehvilainen is expected to back up Michael Hutchinson in Sunday's matchup with Calgary. The 24-year-old netminder surrendered one goal on four shots in relief of Columbus' Joonas Korpisalo in his NHL debut March 6 against the Stars.

