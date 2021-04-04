Vehvilainen has been added to Toronto's active roster ahead of Sunday's game versus the Flames, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Vehvilainen is expected to back up Michael Hutchinson in Sunday's matchup with Calgary. The 24-year-old netminder surrendered one goal on four shots in relief of Columbus' Joonas Korpisalo in his NHL debut March 6 against the Stars.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Veini Vehvilainen: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Veini Vehvilainen: Joins active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Veini Vehvilainen: Jumps to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Veini Vehvilainen: Traded to Toronto•
-
Blue Jackets' Veini Vehvilainen: Back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Veini Vehvilainen: Returns to taxi squad•