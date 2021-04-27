Vehvilainen was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Vehvilainen has served as an insurance body with Toronto since he was acquired earlier this season from Columbus. The 24-year-old likely won't see any NHL action with the Maple Leafs down the stretch.
