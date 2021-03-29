Vehvilainen was promoted to the active roster for Monday's tilt with the Oilers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Vehvilainen will be the backup behind starter Michael Hutchinson with both Jack Campbell (lower body) and Frederik Andersen (lower body) out. The 24-year-old was acquired from Columbus earlier this month as a much-needed move to bulk up the team's depth in goal. He posted a .901 save percentage and 2.76 GAA in 33 AHL games last season.