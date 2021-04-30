Vehvilainen was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Vehvilainen will continue to serve as goaltending depth for the Maple Leafs. The Finn is not expected to play in an NHL game with Jack Campbell (rest), David Rittich and Michael Hutchinson all ahead of him on the depth chart.
