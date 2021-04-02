Vehvilainen was demoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Vehvilainen continues to serve as goaltending depth for the Maple Leafs while Frederik Andersen (lower body) is out.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Veini Vehvilainen: Joins active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Veini Vehvilainen: Jumps to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Veini Vehvilainen: Traded to Toronto•
-
Blue Jackets' Veini Vehvilainen: Back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Veini Vehvilainen: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Veini Vehvilainen: Makes NHL debut in relief•