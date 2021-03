The Blue Jackets traded Vehvilainen in exchange for defenseman Mikko Lehtonen on Friday.

Vehvilainen will need to go through a lengthy mandatory quarantine after arriving in Toronto, so he may not be able to get on the ice with his new teammates for a few weeks. The 2018 sixth-round pick posted a 2.76 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 33 AHL appearances last season.