Maple Leafs' Victor Mete: Dropped to AHL
Mete was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Mete tallied an assist and two PIM during his two-game stint with the Maple Leafs. He could be recalled again before Monday's game in Detroit.
