Maple Leafs' Victor Mete: Recalled from AHL
RotoWire Staff
Mete was called up from the AHL on Sunday.
Mete will likely serve as an extra defenseman for the Leafs. The 24-year-old defenseman logged seven helpers in 37 games last season with Ottawa.
