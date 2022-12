Mete (lower body) will miss the next two games at a minimum, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe doesn't think Mete's injury is serious, but it'll be enough to cost him some playing time. Mac Hollowell could return to the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch if T.J. Brodie (oblique) isn't activated to take Mete's spot in the lineup.