Maple Leafs' Vincent LoVerde: Released from camp
LoVerde was cut from training camp and placed on waivers by Toronto on Monday.
LoVerde is still looking to make his NHL debut after spending the last six seasons in the minors. Undrafted coming out of college, the blueliner has shown flashes of offensive talent, but can't seem to break into the 23-man roster.
