Maple Leafs' Vinni Lettieri: Hat trick, helper in playoff opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lettieri scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Toronto's 5-0 win over Rochester in Game 1 on Wednesday.
Lettieri produced 42 points in 55 regular-season outings for the Marlies this year. He's already over halfway to his best AHL playoff campaign -- he had seven points in eight postseason contests for Providence last year.
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