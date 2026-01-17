Lettieri scored twice and added an assist in AHL Toronto's 3-2 win over Iowa.

Lettieri has gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 games, earning five goals and 11 assists in that span. The veteran forward is at 28 points (eight goals, 20 helpers) through 33 outings with the marlies this season. While he's a little lacking in goals, shooting just 9.8 percent so far, he's been productive enough to potentially be an option for a call-up if the Maple Leafs' forward group gets thinned out by injuries.