Peksa signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Monday.

Peksa posted a 13-19-6 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 40 games for Bars Kazan of the VHL during the 2022-23 season. The 20-year-old netminder was selected by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.