Simmonds has played in all five Leafs' games this season and has delivered 15 PIM, seven hits, four shots and a minus-4 rating.

Simmonds has no points, but he's doing what he was brought in for and that's light a fire under his teammates. It took him until just the second period of Game 1 to get in a fight, mostly to inject some life in his team. Simmonds waved his arms at the bench and seemed to goad them into action. He's no longer much of a fantasy asset in traditional formats, but he does deliver in specialty formats that count hits and PIM. And Simmonds could help make the Leafs a lot more successful in the postseason.