Simmonds may miss up to six weeks after suffering an apparent hand injury during Saturday's win over the Canucks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Simmonds lit the lamp twice before suffering the injury, bringing his season total to five goals through 12 games. The team hasn't revealed specifics about Simmonds' injury. They'll likely provide more detail before Monday's matchup against the Canucks.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Goal streak at three games•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Brings needed edge to Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Joins hometown club•
-
Wayne Simmonds: Will hit open market•