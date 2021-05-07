Simmonds has gone six games without a point and has one assist in his last 13.
Simmonds brings an important edge to the Leafs' bottom six, but he hasn't delivered much offense. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 35 games. As the team heads toward the postseason, Simmonds is likely on the outside for playing time unless there's an injury.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Snaps six-game point drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: First goal since return•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Making strong progress•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Lands on LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Suffers broken wrist•