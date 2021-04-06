Simmonds scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Simmonds scored his first goal in nine games since he returned from a wrist injury. The 32-year-old winger has six tallies and a helper in 21 appearances this season. He's added 32 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating in a bottom-six role, which is likely to have only limited appeal in fantasy.