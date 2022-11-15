Simmonds was sent to the AHL on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Simmonds has an assist in four games with the Maple Leafs this season. He's logged 1,023 career NHL contests without ever playing in the AHL, but at the age of 34, he doesn't provide the same blend of gritty play and solid offensive contributions that he once did.
