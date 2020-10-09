Simmonds put pen to paper on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Friday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Simmonds split time with New Jersey and Buffalo last season, appearing in a combined 68 games in which he garnered eight goals and 17 helpers. With general manager Kyle Dubas looking to make the team tougher to play against, the addition of Simmonds will certainly add some physicality to the roster considering he's dished out at least 100 hits in all but one of his 12 NHL seasons.