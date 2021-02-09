Simmonds (wrist) has been placed on long-term injured reserve, per CapFriendly.
Simmonds is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks with a broken wrist, so this move was expected. Alexander Barabanov will likely have an expanded role for the duration of Simmonds' absence.
