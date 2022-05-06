Simmonds is likely a healthy scratch for Game 3 against Tampa Bay, reports Mark Masters of TSN.
Simmonds was an anchor for the Leafs, especially in Game 2. Corey Perry frustrated him and the net result were penalties and goals against. He has 14 PIM in two contests. Jason Spezza is likely to slot onto the fourth line in his spot.
