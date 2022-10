Simmonds dressed for the first time Saturday and was credited with an assist during the Maples Leafs' 4-1 win over the Jets.

The 2019 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Awards recipient, Simmonds replaced Nicolas Aube-Kubel in the lineup Saturday and opened on the fourth line. Simmonds, a two-time 30-goal scorer, earned an assist on David Kampf's second-period goal, the game-winner. The gritty 34-year-old right winger has 263 career goals but just 12 in 111 games with the Maple Leafs.