Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Simmonds (wrist) has been practicing on his own and is ramping up his conditioning, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Simmonds' broken wrist is healed, and he recently had his cast removed. The 32-year-old is now focusing on getting back into game shape before rejoining the team at practice. Since he was handed a six-week timeline back in early February, he'll likely need at least two more weeks before re-entering the lineup. When he's healthy, Simmonds typically adds a strong physical presence, but he also contributed five goals on 20 shots through 12 games this season.