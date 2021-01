Simmonds scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Simmonds scored in both games versus Calgary on the Maple Leafs' road trip out west, so he may be sad to leave the Saddledome behind. Through eight appearances, the 32-year-old has two tallies, 11 shots on goal, 17 PIM and 10 hits. He's working in a third-line role but also gets some power-play time as a net-front presence, which could eventually boost his offense slightly.