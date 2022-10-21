Simmonds is practicing on the fourth line Friday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Simmonds is expected to see his first action of the season Saturday when the Maple Leafs travel to Winnipeg. Simmonds will line up with Pierre Engvall and David Kampf as Nicolas Aube-Kubel will be the odd-man out of the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Recalled Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Waived by Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Fighting for NHL job•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Likely headed to press box•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Back in action•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Unavailable Tuesday•