Simmonds played 9:02 on Sunday against the Capitals and picked up a minor penalty. It was just his second game in the lineup in the last seven.

Simmonds is in the twilight of a long career. He's played 1,031 games and has 263 goals, 262 assists, 1,293 PIM and 1,769 hits. This season, Simmonds has suited up for only 12 games with one assist and 29 each of PIM and hits. He is much more likely to find himself in the press box than on the ice.