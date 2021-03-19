Simmonds (wrist) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and return to the lineup for Friday's game versus the Flames, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Simmonds has been sidelined since early February with a broken wrist, but he's been skating for nearly two weeks, so he shouldn't have any limitations against Calgary. The 32-year-old bruiser is expected to skate on Toronto's fourth line and top power-play unit Friday.