Simmonds was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday.
Simmonds was sent down to the minors Tuesday and is right back up with the Maple Leafs as they sent Filip Kral to their AHL affiliate. Simmonds has one assist in three NHL games this season, averaging 7:47 of action per game as a fourth-liner.
