Simmonds was called up to the NHL roster Sunday.
It was reported that the Leafs were seeking a trade for the veteran winger after he failed to make the team out of training camp. The move may simply be procedural, as Simmonds has continued skating with the Leafs in practice, though he could fill a bottom-six role moving forward.
