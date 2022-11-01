Simmonds was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Simmonds has drawn into three games with the big club this season, picking up an assist while averaging just 7:47 of ice time per contest. The 34-year-old winger will likely continue to bounce between levels throughout the campaign.
