Simmonds scored a goal in Toronto's 5-3 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.
Simmonds snapped a six-game point slump and seven-game goal drought. His goal was set up by star, John Tavares, and we like that combination. The Leafs are shuffling around lines because of Zach Hyman's injury and the arrival of Nick Foligno, so the next few games could see Simmonds shuffle around. He brings speed and ferocity to whatever line he's on, so if he sticks on a higher line, he could be a later season offensive surprise.
