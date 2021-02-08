Simmonds sustained a broken wrist that will sideline him for six weeks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Given Simmonds extended layoff, he figures to find himself on injured reserve in the coming days. In fact, based on his timeline, the veteran will miss well beyond the 10-game requirement for long-term injured reserve, which would afford the Leafs some cap space to fill out the roster. In the immediacy, several candidates could be in line to replace Simmonds in a top-six role, including Alexander Barabanov and Ilya Mikheyev.
