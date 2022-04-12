Simmonds (illness) will not play Tuesday against Buffalo, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Simmonds wasn't available for Monday's practice and will now miss at least one game while dealing with an illness. The veteran winger has just two points over his last 25 games. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Capitals.
