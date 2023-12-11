Lagesson (illness) will be game-time decision Monday against the Islanders, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.
However, the expectation is that Lagesson will be able to return from a two-game absence after he took part in the morning skate. If he is good to go, Max Lajoie will probably be a healthy scratch. Lagesson has one assist, five shots on goal, 22 blocked shots and 25 hits across 14 NHL outings this season.
