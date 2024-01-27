Lagesson has been a healthy scratch for the Leafs last 14 games.
Simon Benoit has been playing well, and Lagesson can't break into the lineup. He last played Dec. 27. He has three assists, 33 hits and 32 blocks in 21 games.
