Lagesson was called up by the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Lagesson has an assist in five AHL contests with the Marlies this season. The 27-year-old defenseman has provided seven assists in 60 career NHL outings. With Jake McCabe (lower body) questionable for Saturday's game against Nashville, Lagesson might draw into the lineup for that contest. If Lagesson does play, it will likely be as part of the third pairing.