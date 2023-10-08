Lagesson was waived by Toronto on Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
Lagesson landed a two-way contract with the Maple Leafs this offseason but it looks like he'll begin the year with AHL Toronto. He notched 10 goals and 32 points in 65 games with AHL Chicago last year.
