Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Saturday and will join the lineup versus Vancouver, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Nylander missed six games with the injury. The talented winger slumped through most of December before collecting a pair of goals and two assists Dec. 23 versus Pittsburgh. Nylander has 14 goals and 27 assists in 33 games this season.
