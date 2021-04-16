Nylander was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Nylander will be ready for Sunday's matchup with Vancouver, as he'll need to get back into game shape after being away from his teammates for over a week, but either way, he should be ready to return soon. The 24-year-old forward has racked up 30 points in 39 games this season.