Nylander scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Nylander capitalized after the Maple Leafs won a handful of puck battles. He tallied after swiping the puck from a Hurricanes defenseman right in front of Frederik Andersen's net. Nylander extended his point streak to five games, but this was his first goal to go with five assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to five tallies, 13 points, 38 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 13 appearances this year.