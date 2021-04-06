Nylander recorded two assists, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Nylander set up Auston Matthews' first of two goals Monday, and added a secondary helper on John Tavares' third-period insurance marker. The 24-year-old Nylander had four helpers during the two-game set in his birthplace of Calgary. He's up to 30 points, 96 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 39 games.