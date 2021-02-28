Nylander scored a power-play goal in Toronto's 4-0 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

He wired it from the left circle and Oilers' netminder Mike Smith just couldn't get squared back up as he pushed across the crease. Nylander is heating up. This was his second straight game-winning goal and he has three goals in two games, and five points, including four snipes in his last five. As we've said before, Nylander is like most other offensive talents -- when scoring streaks start, you had better be on board.