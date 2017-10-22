Nylander scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Ottawa.

He now has back-to-back two-point outings and nine points in eight games. Nylander has become the Leafs second-best offensive performer and he should get even better. His shooting percentage is below his career mark, so watch for more goals to flow soon enough.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories