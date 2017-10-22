Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another two-point game
Nylander scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Ottawa.
He now has back-to-back two-point outings and nine points in eight games. Nylander has become the Leafs second-best offensive performer and he should get even better. His shooting percentage is below his career mark, so watch for more goals to flow soon enough.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Keeps rolling offensively•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two-way menace on ice•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts plus-4 rating•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Snipes fourth goal of preseason•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Unconcerned by lack of extension•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Lights up IIHF World Championship•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...